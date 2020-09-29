Two tenants announced for La Marketa at the International Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services has selected two anchor tenants for the new International Plaza that is scheduled to open next month on North Clinton Avenue as part of the La Marketa project.

Borinquen Bakery, a Spanish-style bakery and New Generation Meats, a Syrian owned butcher shop were both selected as anchor tenants for the up and coming plaza.

Located at 828 N. Clinton Ave., The International Plaza is a Latin-themed event and vendor space that will provide a community gathering space to celebrate arts and culture from surrounding neighborhoods.

The vision for this plaza is to provide a low risk, low cost, flexible environment to become a hotspot for neighborhood economic development. It will provide a space for local entrepreneurs to sell products and services to help benefit neighboring communities. The space aims to accommodate a variety of vendors and vending options such as pop-up tents and permanent kiosks.

Borinquen Bakery and New Generation Meats will occupy permanent retail kiosks serving as anchor stores that will operate year round

The plaza is scheduled to open sometime next month.