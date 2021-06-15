Two men rescue woman from truck in Genesee River: ‘Wasn’t letting her go’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around 1:30 Saturday morning, Wayne Hadsell and his nephew Ashton Reamore were unwinding on his docked boat on the Genesee River, from an evening out on the lake.

Then, they saw a pickup truck leave the dock across the river, and go flying through the air by the Pelican’s Nest restaurant.

“I saw the headlights go into the water, and I honestly thought someone stole a truck and was dumping it in the river,” Hadsell said.

Then he saw the brake lights going on and off, indicating there was someone behind the wheel.

“That’s when I knew someone was in there,” Hasdell said.

Both men say there was not a whole lot of time for thinking in all this, just acting — and fast. They left the boat they were on for a jet boat, and fired her right up. The two pulled up to the truck while it was rapidly sinking in a whirlpool created by sinking the vehicle.

“When we arrived to the truck, the girl was in there beating on the window screaming for help,” Hadsell said.

“I was like ‘what do we have to break the back window? The anchor maybe?'” Reamore said. “And that’s when he said ‘blow out the back window with the point,'” the sharp end of the anchor.

Hadsell and Reamore re-enact the water rescue from their jet boat

Reamore blew out the glass, grabbed the woman, and pulled her onto the jet boat.

“About 30 seconds …. she would have died, if that,” Reamore said.

Hadsell said the woman was hysterical, but knew she was safe. “I wasn’t letting her go down with the truck,” he said. “There was no way. We were getting her out one way or another.”

The heroic duo has not spoken to the woman since the rescue, but police told them she’s recovering well. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.