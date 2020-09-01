Turn the towns teal, raising awareness for ovarian cancer

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One in 78 women are at risk of getting ovarian cancer during their lifetime, that’s according to the American Cancer Society. Bringing awareness to it with the color teal for the month of September is meaningful for one local woman.

Ginger Ruff and her daughters put up teal ribbons in 12 corners in Brighton Tuesday. It is part of a national movement called Turn The Towns Teal. A campaign to bring awareness for ovarian cancer.

“So they can know the symptoms, talk to their doctor, and get checked out,” said Ruff.

Doctors say ovarian cancer often has no symptoms in the early stages. When someone finds out, they could already be into the serious stages. That’s how Ginger’s mother, Linda found out she had ovarian cancer.

“So it’s very hard to pick out from something else. By the time she was diagnosed, she was already in stage three. it was very hard to fight it at that point,” said Ruff.

Linda died three years after being diagnosed. Ginger hopes doing this simple act not only will help others but keep her mother’s memory alive.

“She actually helped her friends do this in Connecticut where she lived for a few years while she battled,” said Ruff. “She was full of love and laughter. I know she would be looking down on us today really happy to see her granddaughters helping do this effort in her honor.”

Ginger says she’s happy that the town of Brighton and the village of Pittsford are supportive in bringing awareness to this cause that she holds so dearly.