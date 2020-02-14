Tuning dreams to a new frequency

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Heidy Rosa works part-time for iHeart radio in Rochester. She says radio is here to stay, but is concerned about future downsizing in the business. She’s decided to launch her own Spanish-speaking podcast and speak to her own community.

“As a radio personality, we are supposed to advocate for our community and educate others on what Puerto Rico is all about and what minorities go through,” says Rosa. “I feel like people are going to listen to radio, but I feel like podcasts are going to be a huge thing.”

And huge within the local Latin community in Rochester. Johnny Mambo is with Poder 97.1 FM, a local bilingual station where Rosa also works part-time. Mambo says there’s massive potential right here for her, and the Spanish-speaking population.

“I don’t know why, but they are very dedicated listeners. They don’t change the channel, not very often, and they listen for a very long time,” says Mambo.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t put their personality, and they’re not themselves on radio, and definitely being passionate and being able to transmit emotion is one of the things I love,” says Rosa.

Rosa’s show on Poder 97.1 is at 6pm every Friday, her podcast will make it’s debut this month at womenspulse.live.