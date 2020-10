HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — This year, many organizations are looking for safer ways to have fun this Halloween. The Rochester Elk Lodge is hosting a “trunk-or-Treat” event.

Lodge members will decorate their cars or offer individual grab and go treats set out on tables.

Members will also be required to wear face coverings and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available at every stop. Trunk-or-Treat takes place Saturday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 1 East Henrietta Road.