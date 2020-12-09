Toys for Tots drop off locations across Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Toys for Tots drop off locations are popping up across the region.

One Verizon store moved their donation box from their old store into the new store in Chili.

Ryan Bender, who helps manage the new location, said donating to Toys for Toys this year is particularly important, believing some families are in extra need of holiday joy.

“We know that people are down and out. Jobs are being lost, people are on unemployment, people can’t get out and do their typical things, as there are other needs that come before presents. We think it’s a huge opportunity, an awesome thing that we can do to give to the people and give back to the community and put a smile on kids’ face on Christmas morning.”

Bender said the store, located at 3170 Chili Ave. will be accepting toys until December 15.