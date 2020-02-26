Tour de Cure preparations kick off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday evening, the American Diabetes Association kicked off preparations for its Tour de Cure later this year.

The event raises money for diabetes research, care and advocacy and helps send children with diabetes to a local summer camp — Camp Aspire.

Participants can choose to either ride, run or walk for donations later this year. The association’s CEO is a Rochester native and is eager to bring this event home.

“I have been living myself now with diabetes for 16 years,” CEO Tracey Brown said.

“To be able to come back home and to just see the Rochester community that I know and love rally around a cause, to take down diabetes and help the 34 million people who are living with diabetes thrive.”

Registration for Tour De Cure is open now and the event itself will take place on June 13.