ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grocery story Tops Friendly Markets has launched the Check Out Hunger campaign for the 2023 season.

The campaign will run from January 15 through February 4. Tops says with the community’s support, they can make a difference.

When shopping at Tops, shoppers can inform their cashier to add a donation to help the Check Out Hunger campaign of either $2, $3, or $5. This donation will help provide food for a local bank.

“Eradicating hunger and assisting our fellow neighbors in need is part of Tops core mission so supporting this effort on an annual basis is something that we gladly stand behind,” said Vice President of Center Store, Our Brands & Pharmacy and FeedMore WNY board member Kristen Hanson.

The Check Out Hunger Campaign has run annually since 2006 and has helped raise over $5 million for participating food banks.