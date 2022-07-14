BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo announced the store will re-open on Friday with added security measures and a memorial.

The store added more surveillance, emergency exits, and new lighting in the parking lot, among other security measures after the mass shooting that occurred at the store in May.

A memorial water wall is also at the entrance of the store to honor the victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

John Persons, the president of Tops Friendly Markets, said there was tremendous resiliency here in the last two months.

“The safety of our associates and the safety of our customers is absolutely paramount. So in the planning stages, we wanted to make sure we were looking at as many safety features as possible. So we designed and implemented a number of different safety measures including outside the store, very well lit, we improved lighting all around. We improved lighting in the store we improved the sight lines. On top of that we have increased guard— security coverage,” Persons said.

Local leaders said the decision to rebuild was a commitment for them to ensure the Buffalo community has access to affordable and nutritious food.

“We’ve watched the families of the ten precious lives that were lost and the lives that were injured and we’ve seen their strength and resilience, and their resolve,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “An example of what Buffalo is. An example for the rest of the nation of how we come together in times of challenge and in times of crisis. And how we help each other heal. “

Attorney General Tish James said the rebuilding of the store, as well as the support and power of the community, triumphed over hate.

“The power here is that this community— Buffalo — has overcome hate,” James said. “Hate will not win and hate has no place in Buffalo or upstate New York or anywhere in the state of New York. Hate was defeated. Today is a good day it’s a bright day.”

