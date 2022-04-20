ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With every passing Tuesday, the Bob Johnson Auto Group pumps thousands of gallons of gas to employee vehicles for free — they call it “Top It Off Tuesday.”

All through the month of April, Bob Johnson staff have their tanks filled up free of charge.

Management members at the regional auto sales agency say it’s their way to show appreciation for their employees in a period where inflation is as high as it’s ever been.

“This is will probably be a quarter of a million dollar expense, but we see that its well spent” Managing Partner Ian Love said. “Our employees had great feedback. Many of them were extremely excited.”

Partner said says roughly 1,400 employees will be taking advantage of the promotion.

According to the group, “Top It Off Tuesday” began in early April and will end before the start of May. Also, the group has specified the promotion is available for all employees, regardless of location.

As of Monday, the average price of gas in New York State stands at $4.18 per gallon. According to AAA, Rochester remains the most expensive major area across the region to fill up a gas tank.

The agency stated the local price for a gallon of gas in the city is currently listed for $4.27.