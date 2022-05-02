HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday marks the end of Ramadan, and Muslims across the world marked the occasion, known as Eid.

Many gathered locally Monday morning at the Dome Arena in Henrietta for an event hosted by the Islamic Center of Rochester. Officials say it’s a day of celebration where family and friends gather to reflect.

After a month long of fasting, Muslims are gathering at the dome in Henrietta marking the end of Ramadan. Over 2,000 are expected for the first time in three years due to Covid pic.twitter.com/L8iHccFLsk — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 2, 2022

“This is the normal service we used to have, and we would have expected about 5,000 people on normal days, but today I would say we’re expecting about 3,000 due to COVID,” said Islamic Center of Rochester President Zaka Ansari.

Due to the pandemic, this was the first local in-person service in three years being held to celebrate the end of Ramadan.