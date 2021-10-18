Thousands ‘Make Strides Against Breast Cancer’ at annual walk in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands came together Sunday at Frontier Field for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Rochester.

The annual event benefits the American Cancer Society.

The walk included local cancer survivors, caregivers, and volunteers showing their support for cancer research and those fighting the disease.

Organizers say if you missed this weekend’s event, there are still opportunities to help.

“They can make a donation to the American Cancer Society, they can join the walk and join the fight, and get more people involved,” said Jennifer Dewitz.

“Mrs. Dewitz actually had a scar herself, a fight against breast cancer,” said Lindsey Bogacz. “So we’re here to support her and everyone else fighting for their lives.

This year marked the 26th consecutive year for this event.