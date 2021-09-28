‘This is Brodie Lee’: New documentary honors late pro wrestler from Rochester

Editor’s note: The video above is a 2018 interview News 8 anchor Adam Chodak had with local professional wrestler Job Huber.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new documentary is set to premiere at Movies 10 in Rochester Tuesday that explores the life of local professional wrestler Job Huber.

Huber, known as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee during his stints with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), died last December. He was 41-years-old. Huber was survived by his wife and two children. His wife Amanda said in an Instagram post that he died due to a non-COVID related lung issue.

The documentary, This is Brodie Lee, tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a local backyard, through the independent circuit, and making it bigtime on the national stage.

Produced by Wrestlevision in association with Classy Wolf Media, Huber’s story will be told by fellow wrestlers who shared the road with him, according to a documentary bio on the Movies 10 website. Tickets for the documentary premiere are available online.

Huber is a Webster native who graduated from McQuaid and had worked for the Rochester City School District for over seven years before he became a professional wrestler. His first professional wrestling debut was in 2003 for Roc City Wrestling.

What started as backyard wrestling and driving around to wrestling events without a set match hoping another wrestler wouldn’t show eventually lead to his career in the WWE.

Huber wrestled for WWE under the name Luke Harper from 2012-2019. He made his debut for AEW in March 2020 under the name Brodie Lee.

Although he toured worldwide, he always stuck to his Rochester roots. He said in a 2018 interview with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak:

“Rochester is a very special place for me, I love it here. Red Hots are my favorite thing in the world, garbage plates are wonderful, I have to be careful with them though,” he said. “To me, Rochester just has a different feel and you could go to Buffalo or Syracuse and it doesn’t feel the same as it does here … I’ve been here my whole life except for the two years we went to Florida and much to my wife’s chagrin I’m going to stay here as long as I can.”

AEW makes its first trip to Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are available online. Beginning Wednesday, the Blue Cross Arena will require guests over 12 years old to provide proof of vaccination for entry. Guests under 12 will be required to wear masks at all times.