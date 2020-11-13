The Strong unveils new exhibit, extends Strong School Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play has unveiled a new exhibit — Millennial Madness.

The new display features iconic toys and games from the 90s like Beanie Babies, Nintendo 64, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more.

The museum also announced the Strong Club — launched in August to provide a safe, supervised space for remote learning — has been extended through December 18. The Club offers students in grades 1 through 5 an environment to attend their virtual school lessons, work on assignments and projects, and complete their homework in socially distant settings adhering to the museum’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Strong School Club is $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers daily. Pre-care (7:45 a.m.) and after-care (until 5:30 p.m.) are an additional $5 per day. Those interested in the extended days can fill out the online application form at museumofplay.org. A limited number of scholarship slots are available for those receiving SNAP benefits and with a valid EBT card. Fill out the application and then email strongschoolclub@museumofplay.org for more information about available funding.