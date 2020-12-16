The Salvation Army Christmas toy & food distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families in need this year will have toys under the tree and food on the table thanks to the salvation army. Volunteers have been preparing hundreds of boxes to distribute this week.

Bundled up and with their personal metal shopping cart Jean Winnie and Beth Hingeley are appreciative today. They received box food and some christmas toys from The Salvation Army in Rochester. They are among the families who were hit even harder because of the pandemic.

“We do the best we can. just like everybody else,” said Winnie.

“Not easy, but we do it day by day to get by,” said Hingeley.

The Salvation Army didn’t put on the brakes to fulfill their Annual Christmas Assistance and Toy Distribution. It was done by drive-thru pick up.

The need is more than ever this year. They had an increase of families in need, more than 1,500 of them for this holiday season.

“It’s even more important because of the pandemic right. People have lost their jobs, we have a lot of first time people coming for help and never had to do this before,” said Major Debbie Burr, Salvation Army’s Director of County Operations.

Major Burr says donations are still in need and grocery stores only allow a limited amount of bell ringers because of the pandemic.

As a way to give thanks, Beth volunteers for them.

“I’ll be back tomorrow to ring the bell ring for the next five days,” said Winnie.

If you are interested in donating to The Salvation Army you can text rochesterkettle to 41444.