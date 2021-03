ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lyric Opera is transferring ownership of the historic building on East Avenue to the Grace Road Church.

Back in 2015, RLO announced it was taking over and renovating The Lyric Theatre. The idea was to make it a widely used performing arts center.

While Grace Road Church will turn the building back into a house of worship — RLO says it will still provide performances that will be open to the community.