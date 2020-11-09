The Little Theatre to rename Theatre 5 after longtime local film critic Jack Garner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre officials announced Monday that they will rename Theatre 5 after longtime local film critic Jack Garner.

Garner died this summer; he was 75 years old. A longtime fixture of the local arts scene, Garner was a film critic for Gannett News Services, and was also seen often at The Little — watching films, giving introductions, or leading panel discussions.

Garner will become the first person to have one of the Little’s five theatre spaces named after him. Officials say The Jack Garner Theatre will be formally introduced in 2021.

“My husband, Jack Garner, had just been made an Honorary Trustee of the Little Theatre before he passed in July,” said Bonnie Garner, Jack’s wife of nearly 50 years. “He was so proud of that honor and wanted to help the theater that meant so much to him. Jack was the epitome of a Little Theatre supporter and member. He championed The Little as a community-based, mission driven art house. His film reviews told you what you needed to know and helped us digest the creative content we saw on screen. While that tradition has changed for many over the years, particularly during the time of COVID, Jack’s words remain, and hopefully, his passion for film lives on in you.

In support, individuals can visit thelittle.org/campaigns. If an individual gives a gift of $200 or more before December 31, 2020, that supporter’s name will be added to a plaque honoring Jack Garner.