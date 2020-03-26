The Little Theatre goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, nonessential businesses have been forced to close, including the Little Theatre.

However, like other businesses, the local theater has gotten creative in delivering to its loyal customers.

Known as The Little Experience, the theater is now offering virtual screenings, online film discussions and extra, original content like filmmaker interviews, history of the popcorn machine and more on its recently launched YouTube channel.

Movie fans can head to The Little’s website and just as they would purchase a ticket for a movie, they will be able to purchase a ticket to screen the film in the comfort of their own home. Virtual screenings will continue during the time it is temporarily closed.

“Bacurau” is one of the films that is available to screen now. It’s a daring and thrilling Brazilian film that works as a political allegory fitting for our modern times. On 7 p.m. on Thursday, The Little is hosting a virtual panel discussion on the Anomaly Facebook page.

“Saint Frances” is another film available to stream now and on Friday, “And Then We Danced” will be available to stream.