ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester will host a community vigil Monday to show their support by standing in solidarity and unity with Israel.

The vigil will take place Monday, October 9 at 7 p.m. at Temple B’rith Kodesh.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. Hundreds are dead, dozens were kidnapped.

Jewish Federation officials say that the vigil will give the community an opportunity to show their unwavering support for Israel.

In a statement, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, Meredith Dragon said, “Now more than ever it’s important for our community to unite and stand in solidarity with Israel. For decades, our Rochester community has maintained deep ties and close connections all over the country. The attack on Israel struck at the heart and soul of our people.”

To participate in the community vigil, registration is required and the information can be found here.