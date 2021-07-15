The International Plaza to host recognition of Latin Musician, feature music and martial arts of Brazil

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Market Days at the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave. continue this week with a recognition of a legend of the local Latin American music scene and performances that highlight the music and martial arts of Brazil.

The Market is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and will feature the music of Jose Ruíz y los Auténticos along with a special recognition of Mr. Ruiz’s 55 year career as a musician. Maribel Torres will lead a Zumba class.

On Sunday, July 18, faculty from the Eastman School of Music will perform flairs from Brazil featuring Rosa Boêmia performing choro, a Brazilian popular music genre; and Forró Estrelas do Norte will perform the dance music of Northern Brazil. Angola Quintal will provide an interactive performance of “Mindful Capoeira,” based on the Afro-Brazilian martial art with a focus on intelligence over speed and force.

Music therapy with Dj True Soul, Grupo Calle 1 and Teaching Artist Roc are also part of July’s offerings at the International Plaza on Market Days

More information can be found here.

