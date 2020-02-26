The Dady Brothers to be honored by Rochester Music Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Dady Brothers are one of the Rochester region’s most well-known musical duos. And now, they are being honored by the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the legacy of music made by Rochester natives and musicians who spent their formative years in the city. The Hall announced its 2020 inductees earlier this month, and The Dady Brothers topped the list. They were accompanied on that list by Mick Guzauski, Nancy Kelly, Michael Laiacona, and Roy McCurdy.

Joe Dady, one-half of The Dady Brothers, passed in May of 2019. Joe, a born and raised Rochestarian, was being treated for leukemia when he passed. He was 61. Joe’s prolific skills on instruments such as the fiddle, banjo and tin whistle were foundational to well-known sound of The Dady Brother’s Irish music.

The Dady Brothers toured that sound for over 40 years. They described their music as transcending genres, and the “melding of American Folk Roots and Irish Traditional” into what they dubbed “an amalgam of sound.” The brothers played guitar, 4-string banjo, 5-string banjo, the pennywhistle, ukulele, fiddle, mandolin, the bodhran, harmonic, concertina, and the uilleann pipes.

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2009.

For years the duo hosted trips to Ireland for years. They eventually hosted over 22 guided tours of the country. The brothers played over 5,000 shows at venues ranging from music festivals to schools, and from concert halls to night clubs. The were given over 12 awards over the course of their famed career, and will now be honored with induction into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

The ninth annual induction ceremony is taking place on April 26. All proceeds from the ceremony go toward music education. Tickets are on sale now.