The Commissary in Rochester helps build food startups & those impacted by the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting a business during a pandemic could have its challenges. There is a place where food startups can get their feet wet and possibly help restaurant owners impacted by the pandemic.

Rebecca Bello hopes that her soups will soothe the sick.

“The orders are flying in,” said Bello. “I am booking more time than I would have thought I would have needed. it’s such a great blessing.”

Bello just started her virtual business: Sick Day Soups. As a startup, she doesn’t have space at home or the funds to lease out retail space. That’s where The Rochester Commissary located in Sibley Square comes into play. It is designed to help upcoming culinary entrepreneurs like Rebecca.

“It truly is a game-changer for people like me. I mean, obviously, especially when you’re starting a new business, there are a lot of risks, and you’re not really sure how established or successfully you can really end up being,” said Bello. “Having The Commissary like this where I can just rent hourly, it’s completely up to code. I don’t have to worry about any of that, it allows me to focus on my business.”

Laura Fox O’Sullivan is the President of The Commissary. She said they barely opened in October 2020 and have received many inquiries to use their facility.

“The biggest hurdle that a lot of food businesses have when they’re starting out is the cost of a commercial kitchen. What we do is provide that commercial kitchen ready to go along with all the permits that they need in order to be a legal food business,” said O’Sullivan.

The Commissary is a project of Rochester’s Downtown Development Corporation. It’s aim is to revitalize the area and it has the only kitchen incubator facility in Upstate New York. O’Sullivan said The Commissary can also be utilized to help food businesses that have struggled through the coronavirus pandemic.

“If people can’t afford their rent anymore, at their restaurant or maybe their kitchen, they’re welcome to come here and apply and relaunch their business here,” said O’Sullivan.

For Rebecca, she hopes her startup will have an everlasting taste!

“I make sure everything is proportioned out. My magic soup is my chicken noodle. Get a nice base of the pasta. a lot of chicken. A lot of the hearty vegetables and it really makes a complete meal,” said Bello.