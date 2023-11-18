ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, the Uniting and Health Through Hope of Monroe County held an event at the East High School Cafeteria to give away Thanksgiving dinners!

The event was held to honor individuals and families who have been victims of senseless violence and was also put together for the families of the mass shooting that happened at the Tops in Buffalo back in 2022.

President and Founder Clay Harris says the event is in its fourth year and has only seen more success.

“It’s amazing success,” Harris said. “It’s amazing how the community came to help to support us, and to support [each other.]