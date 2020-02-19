Tenants Union leader takes Manhattan Square owners to court

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) At Manhattan Square, residents say they’ve been experiencing health problems for over a year, due to asbestos removal and chemical smells associated with it.

“The way I’ve been living for the past couple of years just isn’t right,” says resident Pamela Owens, also a member of the City Tenant’s Union. She’s taking the owners of Manhattan Square, Conifer Realty, to small claims court for $5,000. That’s roughly the amount of rent collected since the asbestos abatement began. She says Conifer’s legal team did offer her that amount.

“(But) there are a lot of other stipulations on that money when you accept it. So, I’m not going to accept the money,” says Owens.

Owens says those conditions from Conifer include no more talking to media on Manhattan Square. Something she, and other residents say they won’t do.



“Everybody is entitled to a hazardous-free, safe environment,” says Billy Booker, who lives at Manhattan Square.

Booker says residents need to be moved out while this 30-month project is done. “And you can’t really say that’s a safe environment if you’re still inhaling chemical fumes and the abatement process is taking place,” he says.

“This is like the first time we’ve had housing court happen,” says Barbara Rivera with the City Wide Tenants Union.



Rivera says Owens taking Conifer to court is significant. “And this is like, a big opportunity for tenants to get what they need…Goliath falls, and we are David.”

When News 8 broke this story last month, Conifer said in a statement when they purchased the property in 2017, it had suffered years of serious neglect. They say the asbestos is not exposed asbestos, and the upgrades are needed and legal. But Owens and other want out until the upgrades are finished.

The judge adjourned the case, and Owens will be back in court with Conifer on March 4.

