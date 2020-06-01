1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Teenagers build a better Rochester

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Center for Teen Empowerment in Rochester promotes youth-led change in our community.

Youth organizers use their skills to encourage peers to make good choices in their lives and improve their neighborhood.

This year the annual Teen Empowerment Community Luncheon will take place virtually on Wednesday, June 17 at Noon. TE Rochester Director Doug Ackley and Youth Organizer Amarah Anderson discussed the event and the importance of Teen Empowerment in our community Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Anderson said TE has helped a self-described shy person gain the confidence to stand in front of her peers and be a leader.

Ackley has mentored Rochester teens for years. He said given what’s happening in Rochester and cities around the country, the role of Teen Empowerment to encourage teens to make a positive change in their community is vitally important.

Tickets for the virtual Teen Empowerment Community Luncheon are $45. That enables you to log on to the event on June 17 and experience what makes TE so special in Rochester.

To register visit TeenEmpowerment.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss