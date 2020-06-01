Teenagers build a better Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Center for Teen Empowerment in Rochester promotes youth-led change in our community.

Youth organizers use their skills to encourage peers to make good choices in their lives and improve their neighborhood.

This year the annual Teen Empowerment Community Luncheon will take place virtually on Wednesday, June 17 at Noon. TE Rochester Director Doug Ackley and Youth Organizer Amarah Anderson discussed the event and the importance of Teen Empowerment in our community Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Anderson said TE has helped a self-described shy person gain the confidence to stand in front of her peers and be a leader.

Ackley has mentored Rochester teens for years. He said given what’s happening in Rochester and cities around the country, the role of Teen Empowerment to encourage teens to make a positive change in their community is vitally important.

Tickets for the virtual Teen Empowerment Community Luncheon are $45. That enables you to log on to the event on June 17 and experience what makes TE so special in Rochester.

To register visit TeenEmpowerment.org.