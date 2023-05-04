ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A long-time non-profit in Rochester is urging teens to come under their wing and be mentored by other teenagers who can help guide them away from crime and trouble on the streets.

The group Teen Empowerment has been working with teenagers in Rochester for 20 years and is motivated to tackle this new crime wave the city has seen, especially in areas where minors are involved. To do that, they believe having young people be part of the solution will create real change.

Going into her senior year, Sahiyra Dillard has been with Teen Empowerment all through high school and is one of their youth organizers. Her goal continues to be a voice for Rochester’s youth to be heard, about systemic issues holding teens back.

“Especially when it comes to mental health, I feel like that’s one of the major issues,” Dillard said. “Because lots of that comes from broken and damaged homes or feel like you’re not being heard. So, when you focus in on that and you bring these people in and talk to them about what they’re having problems with, there definitely can be change.”

In her role as a youth organizer, Dillard sits down regularly with other teenagers in Rochester to work together on identifying issues their age group is left without enough options to better themselves.

“When you’re talking to someone who’s in the same position as you,” Dillard added. “Someone who has dealt with those same things, someone who has the same mindset, it’s definitely a better understanding being had because an adult doesn’t understand where I’m coming from. When you’re talking youth to youth, there’s more respect there.”

While holding this luncheon, Teen Empowerment celebrated 20 years of working with Rochester’s youth. Honoring community activists like Wade Norwood of Common Ground Health and Wanda Ridgeway of Rise Up Rochester who partnered with them to serve the city.

“As you can see homicides in the city of Rochester are down and I believe that’s from the work that we’re doing,” Ridgeway explained. “You know with our safe housing project, collaborating with other organizations. So, no more of the silos, it’s time for us to come together and when we come together you can see the difference.”

Members of Teen Empowerment also took their demands for change to Albany this year to advocate for new laws. Including identifying the solutions, not suspensions bill, and expanding foundation aid.

If you know someone between 14-19 who could use mentorship or help from Teen Empowerment or would like to donate to help their cause, click here.