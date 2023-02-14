ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University kicked off the week with the school’s annual Very Beary Brunch on Monday.

The event was the mark of the final countdown to the 41st annual Teddi Dance for Love — an honored tradition for the institution.

The 24-hour dance raises funds for Camp Good Days and Special Times Inc., an organization helping children and their families struggling with cancer and other life challenges.

It all began with the story of Elizabeth “Teddi” Mervis — a child diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1979. Within one year, her father Gary Mervis started Camp Good Days and Special Times. The camp offers camping and summer activities for children impacted by cancer and other challenges.

“My goal was I wanted to give Teddi back some of that childhood that cancer was stealing from her and give her a chance to do what probably only people in the world could understand what it’s like to be her — other children that were dealing with cancer,” Mervis said.

Teddi went to Camp Good Days until her passing in 1982. Since her death, Mervis started the 24-hour dance marathon to raise funds for the Teddi Project, a project to help fulfill the wishes of children with terminal illnesses.

“He said immortality is being loved by anonymous people, and none of the students that’ll be dancing or the organizing committee, ever got the chance to know Teddi,” Mervis said. “But for those 24 hours, Teddi is a part of their lives. And for Teddi’s dad, my chest is almost bigger than my stomach cuz it just goes out, I’m feeling so proud.

The dance marathon will begin on Friday at 8 a.m. and will last until 8 p.m.