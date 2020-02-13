Teddi Bowl cheerleader ‘gets her wings,’ passes away at age 6

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A 6-year-old girl who was fighting brain cancer has died.

Allivea Maxon, who participated as a cheerleader in the 2019 Teddi Bowl, died this week. The Victor Football Twitter account posted Wednesday:

Our thoughts are with our 2019 Teddi Bowl Cheerleader, Allivea, who gained her angel wings today after a grueling fight against brain cancer. She was 6-yrs-old. Thank you @CampGoodDays and Allivea’s family for sharing her with us. We will never forget her. 💛 @VCSCheer_VVC pic.twitter.com/GySSDdwsJu — Victor Football (@VictorFootballB) February 13, 2020

The most recent Teddi Bowl was the fourth such event, where kids at Camp Good Days and Special times get a chance to fulfill “an All-American Dream.”

Six campers got a chance to be part of the action. Four were honorary coaches, two on each side, and one cheerleader on each side.