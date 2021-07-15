Taye Diggs surprises School of the Arts with $75k donation

Community
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s own Taye Diggs is giving back to School of the Arts in Rochester, his former middle and high school.

The actor and singer surprised teachers at the school virtually on Wednesday with a donation of over $75,000.

“There’s always been a large place in my heart for teachers in general, but I was able to experience how important, and the power that teachers have, and the influence, when I went to School of the Arts. The mixture of being able to express myself through the arts, but only through amazing teachers, you know, really really helped shape my life,” Diggs said.

This donation will provide each teacher with $750 to help offset out-of-pocket expenses spent each school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss