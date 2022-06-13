ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members, families, and friends joined forces at Rochester’s longest-running charitable golf tournament to raise awareness and funds for Al Sigl service members.

Monday’s event at Midvale Country Club marked the 53rd annual running of the charity competition, hosting a number of people who donated toward the organization’s more than 55,000 children and adults with special needs.

Al Sigl first provided services to the local community in 1962. Today, they serve special needs individuals on an annual basis across 20 buildings and six campuses.

Happening today the @AlSiglCommunity 53rd Sports Classic Golf Tournament! Money raised today stays local and helps the members they service. More later today on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/MxHWN0soKl — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 13, 2022

The event got underway at 7 a.m. with sessions expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Those who couldn’t make the event but would like to donate can do so at Al Sigl’s website.