Survey shows parents worry over children’s mental health during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A new survey from Nationwide Children’s Hospital finds 66% of parents are worried their children’s mental health will suffer as the pandemic continues into the winter.

57% said they’re running out of ways to keep their kids feeling happy.

Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Parker Huston said consistency is key for kids to feel a sense of security and normalcy.

“Have a schedule, no matter for kids what the learning environment might be, to have one, two, or even three schedules if necessary, and keep those routines.”

Dr. Huston also encouraged parents to check in regularly with their kids about how they’re feeling and to ask questions about both the best parts and most challenging parts of their day.