Why support on Small Business Saturday is more important than ever

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Small Business Saturday is coming up this Saturday, November 28.

CPA Matt Bryant of the New York State Society of CPAs said this year more than ever it’s important to support local businesses Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s a day to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses,” said Bryant. “It was started by American Express back in the recession of 2010 to really highlight those local businesses.”

Small Business Saturday is strategically located between Black Friday, which highlights the big box stores, and Cyber Monday, which highlights e-retailers. “Small businesses hire people from the local community so when you’re spending money on a small business the money stays in the community,” noted Bryant. “It doesn’t go to a big retailer who might be headquartered in another state or another country.”

Bryant said we’re helping our neighbors, which this year – during the pandemic – means more than ever. “During the pandemic, a lot of companies were forced to reduce or trim hours, and provide a lot more delivery, so they didn’t have the infrastructure to get that done. They’re really looking for a good fourth quarter to help them get through the year and into 2021. Supporting your local community is a great way to help them out.”

Bryant concluded by saying the hope is Small Business Saturday will help you see the great products and services offered locally and that – combined with the personal satisfaction you have from shopping with your neighbors – will bring you back time and again as a repeat customer, not just on Small Business Saturday.