ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rally was held in Rochester Thursday afternoon as community groups came together in support of Sister Grace Miller, the House of Mercy founder who was recently reassigned in a leadership shakeup.

A group is outside The House of Mercy to show support for sister Grace more later on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UwC1qHrBg0 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 10, 2022

Miller led the House of Mercy since it was founded in 1984, but last week the board of directors announced Dr. Tammy Butler would become the organization’s new executive director and Miller would be reassigned into a new role of a spiritual director.

Miller said earlier this week that she had offers to go elsewhere, but she said she has no plans to do so at this time.

“I’m not here for the board,” Miller said. “There was no board when I started. You know, late at night, when I was picking up homeless people off the street, where was the board? They were tucked in their beds sound asleep and comfortable.”

She said members of the House of Mercy board of directors may have been trying to force her out, and that a back and forth over leadership has left her grief-stricken.

“My understanding is there’s one person on the board who did this, and that bothers me,” Miller said. “One person on the board made that decision. It’s like, ‘where did you get your power?’ You’re the one who calls me ‘friend’. You say you’re my friend, and yet you did this to me and broke my heart?”

Thursday’s rally took place outside House of Mercy’s headquarters on Ormond Street in Rochester. The demonstration consisted of community activists, homeless advocates, clergy, business owners, and community members, calling specifically for:

Immediate reinstatement of Sister Grace as Executive Director, saying she can work in collaboration with Butler.

Reform of the board and diversify it to reflect all economic backgrounds.

Include all stakeholders, particularly the homeless need a voice at the table.

Sister Grace Miller is credited with founding the House of Mercy in 1984 while trying to find housing for three homeless men on a cold winter night in Rochester. Officials say she spent the evening driving the men from shelter to shelter, but were told there were no available beds for any of them.

Miller went on to use grant funding to purchase a single-family house on Central Park to help Rochester’s most vulnerable. From there House of Mercy was established and it would later move to Hudson Avenue and then expanded to its current facility on Ormond Street.

Officials say House of Mercy shelters up to 82 individuals each night and provides 9,000 meals every month for families and individuals who are hungry. In addition to food, shelter, and clothing, House of Mercy also offers social services, housing assistance, medical care and supports burials.

In a statement last week following the leadership change, House of Mercy board members said in a statement:

“Through it all, Sister Grace has been a champion for Rochester’s homeless — always there to welcome, listen, advocate and share spiritual guidance. In her new role as Spiritual Director, she will continue to provide all of these services and ensure that the welcoming culture for which House of Mercy is known endures.”

Officials said Butler, as the new executive director, has a background in human services and behavioral health. She’s credited with helping establish the first alcohol and substance use disorder Recovery Community Center in Rochester, helping found a nonprofit organization to help individuals and families move beyond the trauma of addiction, incarceration, un/undertreated mental illness, poverty, racism, gender inequality, and broken relationships, and served as a trainer in the field of Professional Recovery Coaching.

“It is a tremendous honor to take on this position at House of Mercy,” Butler said. “I have great regard for Sister Grace and the mission and values of the House of Mercy. I am thankful for this opportunity to continue my career in service to the needs of those who are often overlooked by society.”

