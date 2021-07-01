Summer Meals program underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Children in the City of Rochester have dozens of options to pick up free, healthy meals all summer long.

The City of Rochester, the Rochester City School District and several local nonprofits have partnered for the Summer Meals program.

Meals continued to be offered as grab-and-go options – a measure put in place last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. With those restrictions lifted in New York State, however, many sites are operating traditional summer programming and offer opportunities for children to stay to participate activities.

Many schools began serving summer meals June 25, while many other sites – such as R-Centers – start on July 6.

A full list of Summer Meals sites, such as R-Centers, libraries, schools and other community locations, can be found here or by calling 211.

All city residents who are 18 and younger are eligible for the Summer Meals program. There is no paperwork required, and youth or adults can simply show up during the scheduled times and pick up meals to bring home. The Summer Meals schedule also includes several “mobile meals” stops and delivery routes to reach more city neighborhoods – a partnership developed between Foodlink and the Regional Transit Service (RTS) last year.

According to organizers, last year’s Summer Meals program served nearly 450,000 meals – with an average daily participation rate of more than 5,300 children.