Any Rochester 18 and under is eligible and no paperwork is needed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Summer Meals program in Rochester is set to expand its locations starting July 6th.

The program has been available in schools since June 26th, but now it will be available at R-Centers and libraries as well.

“Expanding the capacity of our program and making sure families know about it really alleviates that burden on families,” said Dina Faticone, Chair of the Summer Meals Partnership in Rochester. “And it draws kids out to have fun in the summer.”

All city residents who are 18 and younger are eligible for the Summer Meals program. There is no paperwork required, and youth or adults can simply show up during the scheduled times and pick up meals to bring home. The Summer Meals schedule also includes several “mobile meals” stops and delivery routes to reach more city neighborhoods – a partnership developed between Foodlink and the Regional Transit Service (RTS) last year.

According to organizers, last year’s Summer Meals program served nearly 450,000 meals – with an average daily participation rate of more than 5,300 children.