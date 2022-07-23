ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 100 students from the University of Rochester Simon Business School joined Flower City Habitat for Humanity (FCHH) for their sixth annual “Framing Frenzy” event on Saturday.

At an empty lot on Parsells Avenue, students divided into groups and framed a total of five houses in the Beechwood neighborhood — all to help FCHH make progress on the construction of seven new homes in the area.

Matthew J. Flanigan, the president and CEO of FCHH, is thankful for the support from the students of Simon Business School.

“Through this partnership, six incoming MBA classes have now helped build Habitat homes as part of their orientation, kicking off the next phase of their education with a wonderful team-building opportunity and a lasting positive impact on the community,” Flanagan said in a statement.

The school’s Director of Student Life, Nate Kadar, said the continuing partnership with FCHH will make an impact on the Rochester community.

“The majority of our students are not from Rochester and come to Simon from across the US and the globe,” Kadar said. “It is our job as educators to instill community while they pursue their MBA, but also to take these values to the cities and communities they will call home when they leave Rochester.”

FCHH officials anticipate the five houses to be finished and dedicated within the next year.