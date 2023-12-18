ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two weeks of working on fundraising, the students of St. Lawrence Elementary School are ready to donate food to those in need!

The school and the Parent Involvement Committee partnered with the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf. Students in each grade and class compete to raise as many food items as possible for the community.

The goal is to collect at least 200 items, but the students exceeded that number after the first week with over 1,200 items. The drive concluded with over 2,000 donated items for the food shelf.

The school even said that a local business donated a truck to transport the food donations and deliver them to food kitchens. The school and parents are working to deliver the items on Monday.