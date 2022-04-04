ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play will receive $2 million in state funding to support a new welcome atrium, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

Known as “The Portal of Play,” the soaring new atrium, and gateway building will coincide with the museum’s 90,000 square-foot expansion project. State officials say “The expanded museum will be a major visitor attraction for the region and will be the centerpiece of the Neighborhood of Play, a multi-partner urban development.

According to officials from the governor’s office, Strong’s atrium renovation was among 47 statewide projects supported by $38 million through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Officials say this year, $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development was made available, and projects within each region are eligible for a share of $75 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in their region.

“New York is not only going to recover from the pandemic but will flourish, and this new funding will attract companies that will help fuel our post-pandemic economy,” Governor Hochul said. “These awardees are going to bring good-paying jobs to communities across the state, boosting local economies and bringing economic opportunity to all New Yorkers. I look forward to seeing the continued work of the Regional Economic Development Councils as they help usher in a more prosperous New York for decades to come.”

Other local beneficiaries of the grant money include the George Eastman Museum, Iron Smoke Distillery, and more.

ESD Awards