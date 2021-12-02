ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play will receive $5 million from the Wilson Foundation’s $100 million donation to arts and cultural organizations, according to the Buffalo News and Strong Museum officials.

Strong officials told News 8 the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation will announce the gift Thursday that will provide funding to support many of the region’s attractions. Of the 13 recipients of the donation, 11 are from the Buffalo area, with the others including The Strong in Rochester and the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, the report says.

Strong officials told News 8 that the formal announcement will come from the Wilson Foundation at 11 a.m. Thursday, adding that the $5 million will go to “Powered by Play: A Campaign for The Strong,” which is “directly funding the museum’s 90,000 square foot expansion.”

Strong officials broke ground on the new 90,000 square foot expansion back in April, described as the centerpiece of the new “Neighborhood of Play.”

The expansion will include the new museum wing, an outdoor play exhibit inspired by board games, a gateway building (connecting the parking garage with the expanded museum building), and an outdoor plaza area with playful sculptures and other elements.

The new wing will house two exhibits dedicated to the ways that video games and technology change play as well as a new, state-of-the-art welcome atrium and admissions area. Within Digital Worlds will be a new home for the internationally recognized World Video Game Hall of Fame and space to tell the stories of underrepresented groups in the video game industry.

The project is also supported by the $60 million Powered by Play: A Campaign for The Strong and has received significant support through New York State’s Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 and draw an additional 400,000 guests to the museum and region by 2026. This is expected to result in an annual economic impact of $130 million. Find more about the project here.

Planning for the project began in 2013 when the City of Rochester moved forward with filling in the Inner Loop, creating pockets of developable land.

The first phase of the project, started in 2018 and completed in 2020, consisted of a whimsically colorful parking garage. The second phase was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.