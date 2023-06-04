ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families had a great opportunity to get moving for a great cause Sunday.

“Stoll for Strong Kids” is described as a fan-favorite fundraiser that supports programs that serve Golisano Children’s Hospital’s kids and their loved ones.

Whether families pledge, walk, or run, organizers say “Stroll for Strong Kids” is a fun event that makes a big impact on little lives.

Honorary Chair for the Stroll and Director of Family and Community Outreach for Golisano Children’s Hospital Jennifer Johnson says this day was emotional for her and reflected on her connection to the event.

“I work for the hospital at part because my own family has really needed the hospital,” Johnson said. “We saw the way the staff rallied around our daughter in the most incredible fashion. We know our story and grateful we are for the hospital, and so when I look out and see all these other teams who have also had their own incredible stories, and they want to give back to the people who took care of them […] is really moving to me.”

More than 180 teams consisting of families and supporters marched through Genesse Valley Park in honor and memory of children who have been or are currently being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital — as well as recognizing the caregivers.