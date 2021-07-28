‘Stop the Violence’ march and community forum in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Stop the Violence March and Community Forum will be held Wednesday in Webster.

This is a collaborative event between the towns of Irondequoit, Penfield & Webster and Uniting & Healing Through Hope Of Monroe County.

The March and Community Forum will take place at North Ponds Park, 750 Holt Road. Public assembly for this event will start at 5:30 p.m. The March will start at this location at 6:15 p.m. and end at that location followed by the community forum.

“Those who are unable to march are invited to participate in the outdoor community forum at 7 p.m. All members of the community, law enforcement, public officials, faith-based organizations and clergy are cordially invited to attend,” officials said in a statement.

Food and refreshments will be provided.