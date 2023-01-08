ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brush off those textbooks and resumes and get ready for some opportunities. Happening all day on Monday: an education and career fair right in the heart of downtown at the Blue Cross Arena War Memorial.

It’s a “Stop the Violence” event put on by United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. The fair starts and 10 a.m. and will feature more than 100 colleges, universities, vocational and job training programs.

United Through Healing founder and president Clay Harris told News 8 that amid the ongoing chaos of the city’s continued violence, the pandemic, inflation, and more, while people may be wary about trying something new, he hopes the event will help individuals feel empowered to make a change.

“By bringing these opportunities in a one-stop-shop it’s giving people a chance to better themselves, make a difference in their life. Make better choices, and it can change generations,” Harris said.

The event runs Monday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.