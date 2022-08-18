ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday kicks off the St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Festival in Rochester. Celebrations begin at 6 p.m. and run through Sunday evening.

The festival has been going on for 50 years but this is the first time in two years since COVID that the festival will be in person. This year’s event also holds a special place in many people’s hearts — after the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The organizer of the event, Roman Lewyckyj says getting together for events like this is vital in being passed on to younger generations.

“Even before what’s happening in Ukraine this year with the war,” Lewyckyj said. “This was a way for us to maintain and share our heritage.”

The festival is free and is being held at St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on East Ridge Road in Rochester.