St. John’s celebrates residents turning 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four residents from St. John’s Home celebrated a big milestone on Wednesday.

Two of them turned 100 years old and the others — 101 and 102.

This year, they switched up its seven year tradition by hosting a parade with staff and family.

“We miss him like crazy. we saw him all the time, a few times a week,” Joan Law Arnold said.

Gordon Law is turning 101 and his daughters loved having the chance to celebrate with him.

“Joanie would take him out shopping and they haven’t been able to do that,” Sue Rittenhouse said. “It’s been really hard, so we’re thrilled that Hawthorne arranged this wonderful idea.”

After the parade, everyone enjoyed a slideshow of pictures and video clips from family members.