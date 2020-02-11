St. Ann recognized as a best nursing home

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Ann’s Care Center has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best nursing homes of 2019 and 2020.

The local Webster care center rated higher than the state and national averages for several key services such as consistent staffing, number of hospitalizations, emergency visits and prevention and prevention of pressure ulcers.

“We are very pleased to receive the highest possible rating by the U.S. News & World Report,” President and CEO of St. Ann’s Community Michael E. McRae said. “This designation is one more indicator of St. Ann’s Community’s longstanding tradition of delivering quality care for older adults in this region.”