Spring Lake Park in Perinton re-opens with new improvements

Perinton, NY (WROC)— Spring Lake Park in the Town of Perinton has re-opened after closing for improvements, and town officials say the project will allow more people to use the park and it was completed just in time for winter.

The new improvements at Spring Lake Park are meant to make the park more accessible for families and for dog lovers.

“We just got Nala a few months ago she’s five months and she’s crazy so an hour and a half here and she’s good to go for the day,” said Alex Strutt.

Other dog owners like Janet Bean have been coming to Spring Lake Park for years to use the dog space. She says the old road was filled with holes, making it difficult to bring her dog when the snow piled up as plow trucks couldn’t get through.

“The ride in it’s nice and smooth, and not so many potholes as there was before, therefore they’ll be able to plow for the winter so we’ll be able to come in this winter,” said Janet Bean.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna noticed more people coming to the park as the pandemic stretched on, pushing him and the town to shut down Spring Lake Park for 2 weeks for paving and infrastructure improvements.

“The parking lot and the road in was, although like I said it isn’t heavily used, it was used much more during the pandemic and it needed a little bit of work,” said Ciaran Hanna, Town of Perinton Supervisor.

The close to $100,000 project includes a new roadway, expanding parking spaces, and storms sewer repairs.

The town collaborated with the parks department and the department of public works to keep the costs low, turning the park into a place for the community year-around.

“We keep our parks open year around, so much more of the community can come out and enjoy it,’ said Hanna. “Just keep using the parks, we love it’s something that we’ve prided ourselves in for years.

The parks here in Perinton are open all year around and town officials hope the improvements they made at Spring Lake Park will allow families to enjoy the park in the colder months.