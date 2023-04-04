ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was some springtime fun in Rochester on Tuesday. Half a dozen community organizations partnered for a special event for kids Tuesday in celebration of the Spring season.

The Easter bunny even made an appearance to meet the kids, and there was even an Easter egg hunt!

Save Rochester hosted the event, hoping to bridge the gap between community partners. Mike John from Save Rochester says another aspect of the event was their Oath of Nonviolence.

“We’re just incredibly proud that all of these organizations have decided to come together to bring joy back to our community,” he says. “One of the most important parts of this event is the Oath of Nonviolence. And that’s where every kid receives a certificate where they pledge an oath to promote peace in our neighborhoods so that’s what we really wanna highlight or underscore with this event, because of the very grim reality of increase in violence and crime in our community.”

911’s “Cell phone Sally” — a program to teach kids that it’s safe and okay to call police during an emergency — also made an appearance at the event.