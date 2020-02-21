Special Olympics this weekend, opening ceremony Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Special Olympics New York Winter Games are this weekend and hundreds of athletes from all over will come to the Rochester area to compete.

Opening ceremonies are Friday at 8 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

This weekend is the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics New York and it’s an event that all these athletes look forward to after countless hours training and practice.

“I am like pumped, I am super excited for this weekend,” Dylan McClurg, an alpine skier said.

McClurg has been competed for the past four years and looks forward to participating again.

“Not just that I’m getting confidence in myself, but I’m also showing the people what I’m all about.”

For the next two days, athletes will compete in six winter sports:

Alpine Skiing

Cross Country Skiing

Figure Skating

Floor Hockey

Snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Officials said athletes competing this weekend will have outplayed more than 30,000 of their peers in floor hockey and more than 2,000 in the remaining sports to earn this weekend’s shot at the gold medal.

“Especially in alpine, it’s a difficult sport,” McClurg’s Coach Martha Pachuta said. “To see the accomplishments that these athletes make and to see them racing down the hills as fast and skilled as they do, is just amazing.”

McClurg has won first and second place medals in the past, he hopes to win more this weekend — but said it’s not all about winning to him.

“Basically, it doesn’t really matter what place I get, as long as I have fun. I’m confident.”

Nearly 1,000 athletes and coaches from across New York State are expected to be in town.

Meet Dylan McClurg this morning on Sunrise! He's an alpine ski athlete competing in this weekend's Special Olympic New York's Winter Games! @News_8 @SpecOlympicsNY #SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/FuJXziKgz3 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) February 21, 2020

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, Swain Resort, Genesee Valley Sports Complex and Cobbs Hill Park are serving as competition sites this year.