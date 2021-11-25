South Wedge Waddle: Thanksgiving tradition draws hundreds in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Thanksgiving tradition returned Thursday with the South Wedge Waddle in Rochester.

The 5K walk and run was created with the goal of bringing the community together. The walk starts and ends at the Abundance Cooperative Market on South Avenue.

Health Hedonist Social Club member and local business owner Jennifer Posey says she wanted to build this event to showcase the community.

“What if we did our own?” Posey said. “We have a beautiful neighborhood, we have parks to go through, riverfronts, cool little shops in the city.”

Although it’s labeled as a 5K, it’s actually a three mile walk or run. Posey says businesses along the way share in the community-building exercise.

“There are places that hand out candy candes, apples, donut holes, cider and beer tasting,” Posey said. It’s just a fun, leisurely stroll. We want to create a community in our neighborhood, we want to sahre that, we want to celebrate it.

The event helps St. Joe’s House of Hospitality with donations.

“They said they were good with food, but said what the really needed was socks, and we’re like ‘we can do that,'” Posey said.

So each year, socks are part of the Waddle tradition too.

Posey says one of the most rewarding aspects of the event is seeing community members getting active and crossing the finish line.

The South Wedge Waddle is sponsored by 35 groups and this year they’re expecting 500-900 participants.