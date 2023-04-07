ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April 7 marks Global Health Day, a day celebrated annually to draw attention to a specific health topic or concern for people all over the world.

News 8 spoke with the Red Cross about initiatives they have to positively impact the community.

The organization wants to remind everyone of their campaign “Sound the Alarm” which aims to prevent fire related deaths and injuries.

Michael Tedesco with the Red Cross of Western New York says it’s important to pay attention to these emergencies before even happen.

“Obviously a really important part of heath is prevention and that’s really where our sound the alarm campaign focuses is on the idea of preventing and the goal for the greater Rochester area we would like to install 300 smoke alarm to those homes that are lacking devices,” Tedesco said.

Those interested will be able to apply for up to three free smoke alarms. Officials also say they’re looking for volunteers to help install these alarms.